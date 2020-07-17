BLANKENSHIP, Herbert Hoover

January 3, 1929 July 12, 2020 Herbert Hoover Blankenship, 91, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nina. Herbert was born on January 3, 1929, was a Master Mason 32nd Degree and retired from General Electric. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
Jul 18
First Visitation
Saturday, July 18, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Jul 19
Service
Sunday, July 19, 2020
2:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
