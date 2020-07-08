September 30, 1933 Liddy R. "Becky" Blankenship, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Mrs. Blankenship was born on September 30, 1933 in Tazewell County, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, H.A. Tarter and Josephine Tarter; her beloved husband, Edward P. Blankenship; sister, Fay Fleming; and brothers, Tandy Fleming, H.A. Tarter Jr., and William R. Fleming. Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her nieces, Fran Eden (John) and their children, Kim Simon (Bruce) and Kerri Cole (Jeff), Peggy Fleming, Nell Fleming and her children, Chris and Katy Frei, Carolyn Blake (Bob) and their daughter, Kelly, and nephews, Mike Tarter and Tilden Fleming. She is also survived by great-great-nieces, Kristen Simon and Jessica Stonebreaker; and great-great-nephew, Andrew Gardener. Mrs. Blankenship was a graduate of Johnston Memorial School of Nursing in Abingdon, Va., Upon graduation, she worked at Clinch Valley Medical Center for more than 30 years as a nursing supervisor, emergency room nurse and recovery room nurse. After retirement she moved to the farm that she and her husband owned in Wytheville, Va. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice and Friendship Health and Rehab for their care and support of Mrs. Blankenship. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Va., with Pastor Kevin McNeil officiating. The family wishes to invite you to a memorial service when it is safer for us to gather and share your memories and stories about our dear Aunt Becky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethany Christian Church, 3115 Fleming Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
