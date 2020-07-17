Blevins, Sharon

June 10, 1946 July 13, 2020 Sharon Blevins, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at Moses H. Cone Hospital, in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on June 10, 1946, in Bluefield, W.Va. to Roy and Sybil Rose. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward Blevins. Also surviving are her two children, Clay (Karen) Blevins of Christiansburg, and Sherri (Joey) Albert of Christiansburg; one grandson, Kyle Blevins; one sister, Vicki (Wayne) Dent of Bluefield, W.Va.; and numerous other family members and friends. Born "Sharon Aelise Rose", she graduated from Bluefield (Beaver) High School in 1964 and went on to attend Medical Laboratory Training at Bluefield Sanitarium Hospital. She pursued and obtained her AMT Laboratory Certification and moved to Roanoke, Va., to work at Shenandoah Hospital. Later in her career she became a National Trainer for a Medical Laboratory Equipment Sales company out of New Jersey. She married her High School Sweetheart Edward (Butch) Blevins on March 10, 1966. As a wife of an Air Force Airman they moved often during his career. When Butch retired, they were living in Roanoke, VA. She was a member of the Rosalind Hills Baptist Hills Church in Roanoke. She loved to travel with the family and the "beach girls". The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Elmore officiating. Graveside service will be private. Family and friends attending are encouraged to follow COVID guidelines.
