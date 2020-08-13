You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobbitt, Larry Anderson
0 entries

Bobbitt, Larry Anderson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 9, 2020 Larry Anderson Bobbitt, age 79, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Galax, Va., went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a wonderful son and friend to many but most of all he was an awesome Dad and Papa to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the United States Air Force and was then employed by Radford Arsenal and Ammunition Plant until his retirement. He leaves behind many pieces of himself, three children, Larry Michael Bobbitt (Mike), Melanie Jean Bock, Mark Francis Bobbitt and their mother, Elaine Bobbitt; three grandchildren, Jennifer Suzanne Bock, Heather Nicole Bobbitt, and Christopher Wayne Bobbitt; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. But most of all the love of his life Linda Blanchett. He will be missed dearly by many that called him Soul Mate, Dad, Papa, Friend, or Uncle Larry. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with friends and family accepted for visitation at 1 p.m. Services will be provided by Lotz Funeral Home at 1330 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153.

+1 
Bobbitt, Larry Anderson
+1 
Bobbitt, Larry Anderson
To send flowers to the family of Larry Bobbitt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home - Salem
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Funeral Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home - Salem
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert