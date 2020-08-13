Bobbitt, Larry Anderson

August 9, 2020 Larry Anderson Bobbitt, age 79, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Galax, Va., went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a wonderful son and friend to many but most of all he was an awesome Dad and Papa to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the United States Air Force and was then employed by Radford Arsenal and Ammunition Plant until his retirement. He leaves behind many pieces of himself, three children, Larry Michael Bobbitt (Mike), Melanie Jean Bock, Mark Francis Bobbitt and their mother, Elaine Bobbitt; three grandchildren, Jennifer Suzanne Bock, Heather Nicole Bobbitt, and Christopher Wayne Bobbitt; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. But most of all the love of his life Linda Blanchett. He will be missed dearly by many that called him Soul Mate, Dad, Papa, Friend, or Uncle Larry. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with friends and family accepted for visitation at 1 p.m. Services will be provided by Lotz Funeral Home at 1330 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153.
