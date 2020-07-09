July 6, 2020 Diannia Louise Handy Beckner Boggs, age 77, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest George Handy and Martha Mae Smith Handy; brothers, Bobby and Junior Handy; sister, Ima Maybry; and husband, William Berkeley Beckner Sr. She is survived by her many children, Jay Franklin Beckner (Janet Foust Beckner), Angela Marie Hall (fiancé, James Campbell), William Berkeley Beckner Jr. (Carolyn Burford Beckner), B.J. Boggs (Tammy) and Jenny Hicks (Jeff ); her grandchildren, Amber Beckner Lemons (Matt), Dianielle Beckner, Jakob Beckner, Natalie Wickstrom (Luke), and Angel Shermat. Visitation will be at 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Diannia's name to the American Cancer Society.

