Bonds, Matilda Lee Wooden
Bonds, Matilda Lee Wooden

April 30, 1944 August 10, 2020 Matilda Lee Wooden Bonds, 76, of Salem, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Evelyn Wooden; and a sister, Rosetta. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Lee Wooden, Evelyn Richelle Wooden Clayborne (Calvin), and Tammie Signe Bonds Austin (Bryan); siblings, Donald Wooden (Mildred), Perciline Beverly, Maxine Robinson, Paul Wooden (Sharon), Larnell Wooden (Joyce), Jerome Wooden (Kandi), Dedra Thompson (Donnie), Regina Wooden, Sandra Jarvis (George), and Rachel Barnett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends; and her two best friends, Scarlett Hicks and Mary Roena Smith. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

Bonds, Matilda Lee Wooden
