Boothe, Michael Christopher

Michael Christopher Boothe, left this earth on August 10, 2020, to go home to his Heavenly Father and Beloved family that went before him, his mom, Lillian Beverly Boothe; father, Clarence E. Boothe; brothers, Sherman L. Boothe Jr. and Edward Boothe; and sisters, Ruth, Wynona, and Melsie. He is survived by one brother, Ernest Boothe; four sons, Chad Boothe, Bryan Boothe, Jodie Boothe, and David Altice; one daugher, Christie Brown; a sister-in-law and friend, Rita Boothe; several nieces, nephews and their children, and seven grandchildren. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Boothe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.