Boothe, Michael Christopher
Boothe, Michael Christopher

Michael Christopher Boothe, left this earth on August 10, 2020, to go home to his Heavenly Father and Beloved family that went before him, his mom, Lillian Beverly Boothe; father, Clarence E. Boothe; brothers, Sherman L. Boothe Jr. and Edward Boothe; and sisters, Ruth, Wynona, and Melsie. He is survived by one brother, Ernest Boothe; four sons, Chad Boothe, Bryan Boothe, Jodie Boothe, and David Altice; one daugher, Christie Brown; a sister-in-law and friend, Rita Boothe; several nieces, nephews and their children, and seven grandchildren. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Boothe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

