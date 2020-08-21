BOWMAN SR., Garland O.

March 6, 1927 August 18, 2020 Garland O. Bowman Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1927 in Franklin County, Virginia to Noah M. and Hattie H. Bowman. Garland was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, James H. Prillaman; and his sister-in-law, Barbara M. Bowman. He is survived by the love of his life for 66 blessed years, Betty Rakes Bowman. Garland and Betty have two children, their son, Garland O. Bowman Jr. and his wife, Susan H. Bowman, and their daughter, Kerri Glenn Bowman; and their daughter, Betty B. Thurman and her husband, Milford W. Thurman, and their son, Justin Wood Thurman. Garland is also survived by his sister, Vivian B. Prillaman; his brother, Jack A. Bowman; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Robert McMinnis; and his nieces and nephews who are very dear to him. Garland's home was across the road from Antioch Church of the Brethren in Rocky Mount, Virginia, where his church was a central part of his childhood. After his marriage to Betty, he was asked to come to the new church, Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren, to lead the music. This church was in the center of their lives for the next 45 years. The church was young, and it was their pleasure to worship and help build the church with such precious people. When they moved to Roanoke, they joined Central Church of the Brethren. Immediately, they felt at home. They met many relatives and the last 17 years have been so special and rewarding for him. Garland graduated from Callaway High School and attended Bridgewater College. He started his career working at Rakes Pontiac with his father-in-law. Garland later worked at Colonial American Bank as a computer operator, then spent most of his life in real estate building his own rental property business. Hobbies included flying and golf. He purchased and restored a 1957 Piper Tripacer at New London Airport with the help of his wife and Rucker Tibbs, owner of the airport. Rucker had to approve all work – before – during – and after – but let them use his shop and do all the work. This was an early ambition – but so important to him. The family enjoyed it also. Garland joined The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount in 1960. At the annual Rotary conference in 2016, he was recognized for 50 years of perfect attendance and he added two more years. Another ambition he enjoyed tremendously was golf. Garland began playing golf when he was 67, but he enjoyed it enough to make up for the years he missed. He said many times in his last days that he had a "wonderful life, wonderful wife and God was with us all the way!" A private memorial service will be held at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributions to Central Church of the Brethren or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.