Boyd, Katherine Hall

July 26, 2020 Today Katherine Hall Boyd, 98, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Meadows of Dan, Va., is Worshiping at the feet of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She went home to Heaven on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Katherine loved the Lord and her life Radiated the joy of knowing Jesus. She faithfully attended church and read her bible through countless times and practiced what she read. She truly lived her life as a " Proverbs 31 Woman". She loved and cared for her family and her favorite activities were time spent with her family and serving others. Never Idle, she was no stranger to hard work, retiring from J.P. Stevens, in Stuart, Va., she continued working by cultivating a large garden, making yo-yo quilts and tending her flower garden, Her fried apple pies were highly sought after and she loved to yard sale. Since she was raised during the Great Depression, she knew the value of a penny and never liked to throw anything away. Katherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvy Boyd; daughter, Alece O'Brien; son-in-law, Ralph O"Brien; and grandson, David Lee O' Brien. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Glenn Boyd (Phyllis) of Nokomis Fla.; daughter, Joyce Sweeney (Doug) of Goode, Va.; as well as five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Katherine loved bright colors so we will be honoring her by wearing rainbow colors as we celebrate her life at a private graveside service in the Boyd Family Cemetery where her beloved son-in-law Doug Sweeney will be officiating. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
