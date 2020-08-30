 Skip to main content
BRADFORD, Philip Dean
BRADFORD, Philip Dean

August 28, 2020 "It's not the distance that matters; it's the journey in which it takes you." Philip Dean Bradford, 57, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Samuel Elwood and Mary Rebecca Bradford. Philip is survived by his wife, Lisa Griffith Bradford; son, Harrison Dean Bradford; sister, Dianne Swink and husband, Gary; and brother, Sam Bradford. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at New Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Shaun Minnix officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, 1527 Gilford Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

BRADFORD, Philip Dean
BRADFORD, Philip Dean

