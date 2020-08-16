BRAMMER, Betty Evans

August 11, 2020 Betty Evans "Jerry" Brammer, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, Clear Thoughts Foundation – www.clearthoughtsfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
