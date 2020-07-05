July 3, 2020 Jimmy C. Bray Jr., 55, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was preceded by his grandparents and a niece, Kalley Bray. Jimmy was a 1983 graduate of Northside High School and was an avid Virginia Tech Hokie fan. He was employed as a Boiler Maker with Norfolk Southern Corporation. He always enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on the New River. Surviving are his fiancé of 21 years, Dawn Justice and her daughter, Tiffany Cross; granddaughters, who lovingly called him "Papa Grinch, Rozella and Autumn Meador; parents, Jimmy C. and Joy Bray; brothers, Steve Bray (Robin Dair) of Roanoke, and Stuart Bray (Amy) of New Hampshire; and nieces and nephews, Zachary, Brianna, Carter, Jacob, Virginia, Charlie, and Astrid. In addition to his family he will be dearly missed by his devoted dog friend, Chaser. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the SPCA.

