Briscoe, Nancy E. "Beth"

July 8, 1955 July 12, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth "Beth" Miller Briscoe, 65, recently of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Beth was born on July 8, 1955 in Rural Retreat, Va. She lived in the Los Angeles, Calif., metropolitan area for many years where she married, raised her son, Michael, and had a long career with the County of Los Angeles in the Public Health department. Beth had a B.A. in psychology from Virginia Tech and a Masters of Public Health from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C. Beth was predeceased by her father, Warren; mother, Margaret Greever; stepfather, John Greever; and sister, Ellen Lucas. She is survived by her son, Michael, brother, Chuck; sister, Lisa; brother-in-law, Ken Lucas; nieces and nephews, Kenny Lucas, Ashley Wilson, Michael Lucas, Amy Collins, and Kelly Wyrick; and many friends and colleagues. Beth was a private person who did not wish to have services. As a breast cancer survivor, donations may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html, or the charity of your choice.
