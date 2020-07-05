BROOKS, Pauline Decker June 6, 1930 - June 21, 2020 Pauline Decker Brooks died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Pauline was born on June 6, 1930 in Botetourt County, Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Mamie (Goad) Decker and the sister of Ralph and Imogene, all of whom predeceased her. She lived in Roanoke until heading for college at Westhampton College at the University of Richmond (Class of 1953). She was married to Joseph E. Brooks for almost 50 years until his death in 2003. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Eareckson (and her husband, Michael) of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Donna Brooks of West Hartford, Conn. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/richmond-va/pauline-brooks-9231116

