July 5, 2020 Louis Ray "Lou" Brown, 76, of Blue Ridge, Va., peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annie Brown; and three brothers, Robert Brown, James "Howard" Brown, and Elbert Brown. Lou served in the United States Air Force from 1963 until 1967 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He had a long career at Ingersoll-Rand and retired after 33 years of service. His survivors include his girlfriend of 35 years, Margaret N. Salyers of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Louise Gay Brown of Wytheville, Va.; brother, Harold Brown and wife, Helen, of Palmyra, Wis.; three daughters, April Brown of Harrogate, Tenn., Jennifer Brown of Roanoke, Va., and Kimberly Brown of Blue Ridge, Va.; grandchildren, Brittany Carter, Ian Pugh, Miranda Snellings and Benjamin Goodin; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Shiloh Snellings, and Adalynn Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Oakey's North Chapel where a visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Jul 9
First Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
