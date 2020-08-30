BROWN, Martha Lou Brookshire

February 17, 1935 - August 22, 2020 Martha Lou Brookshire Brown of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center. Martha came to Roanoke in the early 1960s as an instructor at National Business College. When Virginia Western Community College (VWCC) opened in 1967, she became a faculty member in what was then called the Secretarial Science Division, later the Administration Assistant Department. Martha remained at VWCC for over 30 years as head of that department. She kept VWCC in the forefront of all the new changes coming to the work force, both in content and equipment. There were many frantic employers and employees, particularly the office personnel, having this miraculous new tool, the desktop computer, placed on their desk and told to learn to use it. Martha Brown was not intimidated! She bought it; learned to use it; taught it to the teachers; who in turn taught the students and changed the work force in the Roanoke Valley and beyond! Martha was beloved by her students and colleagues. Martha was born on February 17, 1935 in Randleman, North Carolina to Ruby and Curtis Brookshire. She was a graduate of Randleman High School, and of the Women's College of the University of North Carolina, now known as the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She received a master's degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. and did additional graduate work at Virginia Tech. Martha had many interests and talents. She was an artist who studied art at Virginia Western and with some of the Roanoke Valley's premier local artists. She was also interested in herbs and was a member of herb societies in Roanoke and North Carolina. She was a popular speaker at clubs. She served on the Advisory Council of The Community Arboretum of Virginia Western Community College for many years. Martha was confirmed at St. John's Episcopal Church where for many years she made her contribution as a leader serving on the Vestry. Martha is survived by her son, John Brown; her brother, Curtis Brookshire; and nephews, Marc and Matthew Brookshire and their families. The family wishes to thank her church family at St. John's Episcopal and all her friends who visited and provided meals during her long recovery from knee surgery. They also wish to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care of Martha and the family during her stay at Raleigh Court. A private outdoor service is planned for Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal to celebrate Martha's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
