Brown, Michael Gordon

July 10, 1957 July 27, 2020 Michael Gordon Brown, born on July 10, 1957 and died on Monday, July 27, 2020, was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Ann and J. Gordon Brown. Mike graduated from Blacksburg High school (1975) where he played football and was a stage manager. He became a dispatcher with the Blacksburg Police Department before he went to the fire training school in Virginia Beach. He had a wonderful long career as a fire fighter and became a Battalion One fire chief in Virginia Beach. Mike was an author, worldwide training specialist, and instructor in rope and confined space rescue. He was the alpha team leader for FEMA in charge of search and rescue at the Oklahoma City bombing, overnight lead on search and rescue at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 and rescue worker at Hurricane Katrina. Mike retired to Floyd in 2012 where he and wife, Lisa and dog, Ax lived on the Little River. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Lisa Kay Taucher; daughter Katie Elizabeth Brown and son, Garrett Gordon Brown (North Carolina); sister, Sheridan Brown and sister, Karen DeBord of Smith Mountain Lake. Grandchildren, nephews, friends and extended family will always remember his words of loving caution "SAFETY FIRST." The family and a few close friends will be honoring Michael in a private memorial ceremony. Instead of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributing to a fire training academy scholarship fund that is being established in Michael's name. Checks may be made to Fraternal Order of Virginia Beach Fire Chiefs, address is P.O. Box 56151, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-1151. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
