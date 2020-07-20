Brubaker, Judy Gryder

July 26, 1941 July 18, 2020 Judy Gryder Brubaker, age 78, of Callaway, joined her beloved husband of 46 years and her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 26, 1941, in Roanoke, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Keith Brubaker; parents, Everet and Margaret Gryder; brothers, E.D. Gryder and Daniel E. Gryder; and sister-in-law and husband, Dora and Homer West. She is survived by her loving children, Tammy Tierney of Wilmington, and Keith (Jennifer) Brubaker of Callaway; and her grandchildren who have been her pride and joy, Patrick Tierney of Greensboro, Aiden Tierney of Wilmington, Harrison Brubaker of Roanoke, and Meredith Kantsios (Logan) of Charlottesville. In addition, she is survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Gryder of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Bill (Sarah) Brubaker; and her special cousin, Marilyn Gregory of Boydton. She enjoyed her Sunday afternoon lunches and constant support from Newton and Norma Guilliams (and the whole Guilliams clan) as well as her fellowship with Highland United Methodist Church families, special Callaway neighbors, long-time friends, and her amazing nieces and nephews. She worked for a number of years with Dr. Weaver and a wonderful staff, and she was an active member and a hard-working custodian of Highland United Methodist Church. She loved every minute with her Sunday school class, the adult choir, the UMW, and everyone involved in every event along the way. She was showered with prayers, cards, and love, and she constantly showered others with prayers, cards, and love! A special thanks goes to Dr. Kotter and all her other doctors as well as Heartland Hospice (especially Julia and Monica), who have given her great care. An open visitation will be held at the family pavilion located at 1959 Foothills Road, Callaway, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. (with social distancing and face covering recommendations). A private family service will follow. Interment will continue at Mountain View Memorial Park with the Rev. Amy Pannell officiating. The family will be invited to return to the home for a meal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, PO Box 34, Callaway, VA 24067. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
