BRUNK, Dallas DeLacey

August 16, 1942 July 9, 2020 Dallas DeLacey Brunk, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born on August 16, 1942 in Pulaski, Virginia, he grew up in Salem, Virginia, eventually calling Roanoke his home for many years. He was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School, Class of 1960, and a graduate of National Business College. Dallas served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era and loved and protected his country, where he earned the U.S. Air Force Conduct Medal of Honor. After serving his country and college, he had a long career as a Certified Public Accountant. Dallas was a CPA for 20 years combined at Brown Edwards, CPA KPMG Peat Marwick. He went on to open his own corporation, Brunk & Company, P.C. in 1994 and practiced as a CPA for 25 years until he had to retire due to illness. Dallas was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an avid member of the Salem Sports Foundation acting as treasurer and president for 34 years, where he was awarded for his time and dedication to them. He always worked hard to get where he was in life, to provide for his wife and son. Dallas loved his career with a passion and was very successful in it. He was always there to help his clients with accounting, tax questions, financial advice or whatever else they needed from him. In his young adulthood after tax season, Dallas enjoyed spending time on the water at his home away from home on Smith Mountain Lake, boating, fishing, hosting parties, and one of his favorites, waterskiing, where he taught his son to slalom waterski at the age of six. He was very proud of his son's accomplishments in life and was a supporter of the activities that he took part in where he played drums in the marching band throughout high school and college, Dallas never missed a halftime performance at every football game. He also loved to play golf and go on golf trips with his friends. Dallas would play regularly where he was a member of the Water's Edge Country Club as well as Hidden Valley Country Club. He enjoyed volunteering his time with the Salem Sports Foundation to help assist the local athletic programs fundraising and financial planning. Later in life, he enjoyed vacationing and going on cruises all around the world with his wife. Dallas was a loving father, husband, uncle, and friend to all. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Sandra K. Brunk; his parents, Thomas R. and Mary C. Brunk of Salem, Virginia; his brother, Dale P. Brunk and wife, Betty Brunk, of Raleigh, North Carolina; father and mother-in-law, Daniel F. Kerfoot Jr. and Colleen M. Kerfoot of Roanoke, Virginia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randall L. and Toni K. Walker of Roanoke, Virginia. Dallas is survived by his hardworking, dedicated, loving and passionate son, Jeffrey D. Brunk. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kelley Matthew and he husband, Charles Matthew. Dallas leaves two half-sisters, Sue Morris and her husband, Jim, and Diane Williamson; his nephew, Tracy D. Brunk and his wife, Christina; and other nieces and nephews, Thomas Brunk, Grace Brunk, Becky Morris Storm, Sarah Morris Miller and Holly Beaty. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
