Bryant Sr., Jeryl S.

October 31, 1937 July 31, 2020 Jeryl S. Bryant Sr., 82, of Vinton, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1937, a son of the late Harry Jason Bryant and Mary James Bryant. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Gordon, Hortense Spencer, Eunice Woodson, Audrey St. Clair, Nancy Gray, Onita Bryant, and twin, Joann Pace; and son-in-law, Tommy (Joe) Tribbett Jr. Jeryl was an employee of N&W railroad from 1953-1992. He was a self-employed painter and a medic in the Army Nation Guard. Jeryl had beautiful flower beds he continuously worked in and he loved Nascar, Ford motor sports, country music, square dancing, and watching Hee Haw. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda D. Bryant; children, Jeryl S. Bryant, Jr. and wife, Donna, Kelly Tribbett, Kecia Bryant and Chris Hyde, Tonya Epperly and David Wheeler; sister, Edna Falls; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four spoiled dogs. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1401 Mountain View Rd, Vinton, with the Rev. Terry Hodges officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Main Street location, 317 W. Main Street, Bedford. Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the S.P.C.A., Angels of Asissi, or your local animal shelter. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
