Buckner, Gladys Veola Hilton
Buckner, Gladys Veola Hilton

December 17, 1936 August 8, 2020 Gladys Veola Hilton Buckner, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born December 17, 1936, in Prospect, Virginia, to the late Sarah H. Bratton and Leonadis White. Gladys was a devoted member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and she retired from General Electric. She is survived by her three loving children, Torrea' (Ronald) Cabbler, of Hampton Roads, Va., her very devoted son, Deffrey K. Buckner, of Roanoke, Va. and Stephanie J. Buckner, of Hampton Roads, Va.; three loving grandchildren, Kori (Krystal) Cabbler, Kia D. Cabbler, both of Virginia Beach, Va. and Kierra (Jaliel) Johnson, of Tolleson, Ariz.; five great-grandchildren, Kion Cabbler, Jayce Johnson, Kari Cabbler, Jaliana Johnson and Noelle Davis; brothers, James (Wanda) Bratton Jr, of Roanoke and Leonadis White II; sisters, Alisa W. Scott and Salena White, all of Pamplin, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be a public viewing on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately with Pastor Floyd W. Gregory Jr officiating. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Buckner, Gladys Veola Hilton
Buckner, Gladys Veola Hilton
