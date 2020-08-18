BULLERMAN, Carol Jean Quesenberry

June 19, 1943 August 14, 2020 Carol Jean Quesenberry Bullerman, 77, of Dublin, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Helen Quesenberry; husband, LTC Wayne A. Bullerman; and son, Todd Bullerman. Jean was a graduate of Radford University with a degree in education and taught in Alexandra, Va. before marrying Wayne in 1971. She left teaching to support her husband in his military carrier and raise her children. She found joy in her children and making a home wherever Wayne's career took them. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Crystal Bullerman of Pulaski, Matt and Christina Bullerman of Hillsville, and Jason and Assundina Bullerman of North East, Maryland; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Robert Loomis of Hardy; grandchildren, Nathan Wright, Kathryn Bullerman, Haley Bullerman, Lillian Wright and Audrey Bullerman; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Jack Robert of Kembridge; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Judi Quesenberry of Radford; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Heart Association or to the Radford City Bobcat Backpack Program, 201 4th Street, Radford, VA 24141. The Bullerman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
