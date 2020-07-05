January 18, 1945 May 20, 2020 Donna Marie Robertson Burechson, 75, of Roanoke, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1945, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Cletis Francis "Skeets" Robertson and Eugenia Dare Callison Robertson Agee. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, William Clyde Agee; and a brother, William Clyde Agee Jr. Donna received her B.A. degree from Concord College in Beckley, W.Va. and her Masters in Psychology from the University of Mississippi. She worked as a relationship and family counselor while living in Mississippi. While residing in Philadelphia, Pa., she was past president of the Delaware County, Pennsylvania Women's Conference (1994-96). As a faithful member of Loudon Avenue Christian Church, Roanoke, "Donna B" dutifully served as former president, Disciple Women, and on the LACC General Board. She loved to travel, dance and attend live performances, especially at the Jefferson Center. In her quiet time, she enjoyed her garden and flower beds. She always had at least one cat residing in her home. Donna is survived by her brother, Jonathan Agee and his wife, Phyllis; nephews, Jonathan Agee II, and Faron Stover; niece, Abigail Stover, her beloved cat, Emily, and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Burechson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.