Burrell, William L.
Burrell, William L.

Burrell William L. July 28, 2020 William L. "Billy" Burrell of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Grady L. and Evelyn M. Burrell; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Renee' Lemons. Billy retired after many years of service with the Norfolk Southern Corporation. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Faye Johnson Burrell; son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Tammy) Burrell; sisters, Judy Massey, Carolyn (Charlie) Price; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Harry) Pugh; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

