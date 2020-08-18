BUSSEY, Jim Albert

August 15, 2020 Jim Albert Bussey, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman. Jim was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Jessie Bussey; brother, William Bussey; and sister, Oneeda Browning. Surviving are his sons, James (Terri), Michael (Joni), and Mark (Kim); grandchildren, Travis, Haley, Megan, Alicia, Daniel, Jessie, Bruce, and Deadrick; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxon, and Charleigh; sister, Patricia Lucas; special friend, Rose; and numerous other family members. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jim Bussey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.