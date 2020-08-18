You have permission to edit this article.
BUSSEY, Jim Albert
August 15, 2020 Jim Albert Bussey, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman. Jim was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Jessie Bussey; brother, William Bussey; and sister, Oneeda Browning. Surviving are his sons, James (Terri), Michael (Joni), and Mark (Kim); grandchildren, Travis, Haley, Megan, Alicia, Daniel, Jessie, Bruce, and Deadrick; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxon, and Charleigh; sister, Patricia Lucas; special friend, Rose; and numerous other family members. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

