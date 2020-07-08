January 12, 1969 July 2, 2020 Robin Antoinette Butler, 51, of Roanoke, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.