Caldwell, Pamela Brooke
On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Pamela Brooke Caldwell, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Pam was born on August 23, 1974, to Ronald and Susan Caldwell. She graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1992. Pam attended Longwood College and the College of Health Sciences.  Pam worked many years as an occupational therapy assistant.  Pam was preceded in death by her father, Ronald. She is survived by her mother, Susan Caldwell; her stepfather, David Price; her sister, Kimberly Caldwell Longberry; and her nieces, Nicole Longberry and Camryn Longberry. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkie, Harold.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

