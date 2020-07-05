July 15, 1971 July 1, 2020 Jennifer Bowyer Campbell passed away peacefully at the Duke Cancer Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Durham, N.C. at the young age of 48. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Sue Bowyer of Collinsville, Va.; her beloved husband, Steve Campbell of Rocky Mount, Va.; brother, David (Adrianne) Bowyer; two nieces, Jolie and Autumn of Figsboro, Va.; and Jennifer's biggest pride, her three sons, Joshua and Benjamin Turner and Jonathan Campbell of Franklin County. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bowyer. Jennifer was born on July 15, 1971, in Martinsville, Va. to Joe and Sue Bowyer. She graduated from Fieldale Collinsville High School in 1989. She was with the love of her life Steve for 26 years. Jennifer was an Outside Sales Representative for Atlas EPS for nearly 15 years. Jennifer welcomed her oldest son Josh in 93' followed a year later by her second son Benjamin, and then welcomed her baby boy Jonathan in 2001. Her sons remember their mother as a kind, loving, and wonderful woman who would always support their interest and careers. The visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, Va. Dr. G.H. Vaughan will officiate the ceremony. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Jennifer's life. Condolences can be sent to 45 Darlington Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

