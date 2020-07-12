CAMPBELL, Mildred Rose Ward

July 1, 1920 July 4, 2020 Mildred Rose Ward Campbell, 100, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in San Diego, California. She was born on July 1, 1920, in McDowell County, West Virginia to William Gaius Ward and Beulah Stone Ward. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Francis "Frank" Miller Campbell; her twin brother, Herbert D. Ward and his wife, Ruth; her brother, Henry Jackson "Jack" Ward; and sister-in-law, Belvia Ward, all of Roanoke. She graduated from William Byrd High School in 1939 and attended National Business College. Mildred and Frank married on August 5, 1941 and were married for 48 years before his death in 1989. Her career in business spanned over 40 years. She worked at Harris Hardwood Company for many years and in the last 20 years of her career Mildred worked with her twin brother, Herbert, and nephew, Bill, at Ward Homes where she was Secretary-Treasurer. Mildred retired in 1982. Her family will always remember the loving and inspirational influence she had on all of them. Generous with her time, she served as a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, and a hospital volunteer. An avid reader, Mildred loved Bible study, history, research, and traveling. In her retirement years, she took great joy in traveling throughout Virginia and the East Coast researching her family history. Mildred was a member of the Quota Club of Roanoke, a business and professional women's organization, where she served in many positions including President and District Officer. She belonged to the Southwestern Virginia, the Virginia, and the National Genealogical Societies and was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Carmen Campbell Guarino and husband, David, of San Diego, California; her three grandsons, Anthony B. Guarino of Los Angeles, Frank D. Guarino of Los Angeles, and Joseph D. Guarino of San Diego; and her four great-grandchildren, Michael, Evan, Maya, and Soleil. She is also survived by her nephew, Bill Ward and his wife, Sue, of Moneta, Virginia; niece, Endra Sue Ward; and her great-nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shriner Children's Hospitals. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.