Capps, Joyce May Wilson

October 16, 1937-July 10, 2020 Joyce May Wilson Capps, 82, of Christiansburg, passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Ironto. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lucille Wilson; and her loving husband, Virgil Paul Capps. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Bill Vaughan, and Tracy and Dan Early; stepchildren, Jerry Capps, Linda Cook, and Paula and Bob Currie; grandchildren, Harrison, Ashton and Parker; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Frances Wilson; and many other family members and friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg, Medi-Home Health and Hospice of Pulaski, Fresenius Dialysis Center in Blacksburg and Richardson's Ambulance Service for the loving care that they all provided for Joyce. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Michael Neuse officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, the family requests that you please wear a mask and observe social distancing. The Capps family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
