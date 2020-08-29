CARPENTER, Dianne Bush

August 26, 2020 Dianne Bush Carpenter, 76, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Mary Bush; three brothers, Leonard, Elmer, and Delmer; and two sisters, Marie and Dorothy. She is survived by nieces, Dorita (Dennis) LeMaster and Sue Boyer; cousin, Kaye Garland; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. There was also a special love for two great-nieces, Kim Banta and Larissa Bowen – she loved them as if her own children. Due to many health problems, she retired from the N&W Joint Protective Board after working for Eaton Corporation and Appalachian Power. She was active in many organizations and loved traveling with family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Barry Witt officiating with an hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
