Carroll, Myrtle Garland

July 21, 1926 July 27, 2020 Myrtle Garland Carroll, cherished Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Aunt was released to her rest in the Creator's outstretched arms on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born on July 21, 1926 in Bakersville N.C., the youngest daughter of John Monroe Garland and Carrie Mae Garland. Happily and lovingly growing up with four sisters and four brothers, who provided her with many devoted nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by husbands, Arnold Austin Duncan and Carl Wayne Carroll; also her youngest son, Jeffery Garland Duncan. She is survived by Jerry Norman Duncan (Guthrie), John Bartley Duncan (Sharon), Robin Thomas Duncan (Widow of Jeffery); two adoring brothers, Arthur Lee Garland, Frank Donald Garland; grandsons, Bartley, Zachery (Haley); great-grandchildren, Madison and Grady; loving and devoted caregivers, Kasey Brubeck 12 years plus, and Jennifer Visheski, Hospice Specialist and our gratitude to the entire staff of English Meadows Senior Living Community. She was also a member of Christiansburg Baptist Church and formerly of Cambria Baptist Church. She was a passionate dancer, gardener, and cook. After 37 years she retired from Radford Arsenal. A private service will be officiated by Dr. Maurice T. McCarthy, Jr. In lieu of flowers please honor Alzheimer's Association- PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011; Kindred Hospice- 5330 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019. There are some who bring a light, so great to the world that even after they have gone; the light remains. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.