CHAFFIN, Donna Renee
0 entries

CHAFFIN, Donna Renee

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 7, 2020 Donna Renee Chaffin, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Chaffin. Renee worked for many years as a dispatcher at Hollins College. She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Jackson (Charlie) and Sandy Webster (Dan); special friend who was like a sister, Muriel; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; and special friend, Pauline. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to any local animal rescue organization. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

+1 
CHAFFIN, Donna Renee
+1 
CHAFFIN, Donna Renee
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Chaffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News