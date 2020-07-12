CHAFFIN, Donna Renee

July 7, 2020 Donna Renee Chaffin, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Chaffin. Renee worked for many years as a dispatcher at Hollins College. She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Jackson (Charlie) and Sandy Webster (Dan); special friend who was like a sister, Muriel; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; and special friend, Pauline. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to any local animal rescue organization. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
