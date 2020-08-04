CHASE, Barbara Kelley

July 27, 2020 Barbara Kelley Chase, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by her cousin, Hubert and Judy Kelley of Vinton and many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
