CHEWNING, Jean Holdren

April 22, 1932 August 21, 2020 On Friday, August 21, 2020, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jean Holdren Chewning of Vinton, Virginia, passed away following a stroke. Jean was welcomed into Heaven by her granddaughter, Dana Alexis Chewning; her parents, Hylton and Ruth Holdren; her son-in-law, Tommy Wood; brothers, Kenny Holdren, Henry Holdren, and "Junior Holdren; and sister, Elizabeth Stevens. She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 68 years, Bill Chewning. Jean is also survived by her daughter, Karen Wood; son, Billy (Donna); four grandchildren, Allen (Alisha), Amber (Ben), Dustin, and Ashley (Kellen); and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Carson, Gage, Zachary, Mason, Nora and Kannon. Also surviving are her sisters, Loraine Leftwich and Carolyn Wingfield; sisters-in-law, Nancy Thompson, Bootie Chewning, Shirley Chewning, Kathy Holdren and Francis Holdren; brothers-in-law, Melvin and Alvin Chewning; and many special friends and distant relatives. Jean was born in Bedford, Virginia on April 22, 1932 and had six siblings. She grew up in the area and later met her husband "Bill" on a blind date. Jean retired from Member One Credit Union in 1997. She was an active member of her church, Mineral Springs Baptist, and she enjoyed gospel music. Jean was also active at Belmont Baptist Church for many years. She loved cooking, shopping, and being "Granny Jean" to her grandchildren. Jean was a strong woman of God. She was kind, compassionate, and hard-working. Jean was a friend to many and had a profound impact on everyone's lives she touched. We will miss her immensely but know she has been reunited with loved ones in Heaven. A very special thank you goes out to the caring staff on the Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service will be conducted for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Bobby Harris, Glenn Stevens, and Jason Gault officiating. The family asks for strict COVID-19 protocol to be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mineral Springs Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
