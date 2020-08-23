 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chewning, Jean Holdren
0 entries

Chewning, Jean Holdren

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Jean Holdren Chewning, 88, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Chewning, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 25
Service
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
11:00AM
Mineral Springs Baptist Church
Address Not Available
Vinton, VA 24179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert