Chewning, Jean Holdren

Jean Holdren Chewning, 88, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221.
Service information
Aug 25
Service
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mineral Springs Baptist Church
Address Not Available
Vinton, VA 24179
