CHING, Judy

July 12, 2020 Judy Ching, 72, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Megan Ching; and mother, Delia Fralin. Survivors include her son, Chuck Ching; grandson, Dillon Ching and wife, Dominique; sisters, Linda Green, Vicky Connor, and Sandy Bradt and husband, Mike; brother, Donnie Fralin and wife, Connie; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Community Advent Christian Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
Jul 14
First Visitation
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
