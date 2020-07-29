Chisom Jr. Oscar Henry "Pete" "Big O" July 13, 2020 Oscar Henry "Pete" "Big O" Chisom Jr., 56, of Roanoke, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 13, 2020, from grief over his fathers recent passing along with the other health problems. He was preceded by his father, Oscar Henry Chisom Sr. Pete worked at ITT Night Vison, Roanoke, Va. He loved spending time with his family and friends, going on vacation to the beach, but his passion was playing pool and cards with his father and nephew. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Margie R. Chisom; sister, Debbie Chisom; nephew, Jonathan Chisom; aunt, Juliann Witt, and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lotz Roanoke Chapel from 3 until 7 p.m. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
