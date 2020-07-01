June 29, 2020 George Stephen Chocklett, 85, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., worked for Chesapeake for 41 years and served in the United States Marines for five years. He was a devoted father, granddaddy, husband, and friend to many. He loved his family, going to his hunting camp, and joking with his friends. Surviving family includes his wife of 61 years, Betty Chocklett; daughter, Karen (Mark) Cole; son, Gary (Kristi) Chocklett, and grandson, Luke (Mary) Cole. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Bobby Pickle officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

TASHA ROBERTSON

I AM SO SAD TO HEAR OF STEVE'S PASSING. I WILL ALWAYS CHERISH THE MEMORIES OF MY CHILDHOOD AT THE LAKE WITH STEVE, AND FAMILY. MUCH LOVE TO YOU ALL, BETTY, KAREN AND GARY. WISHED THINGS WERE DIFFERENT AND I COULD COME PAY MY RESPECTS. BUT KNOW THAT YOU ALL ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. MUCH LOVE, TASHA ROBERTSON

