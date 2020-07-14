CHOCKLETT, Jean Snead

July 11, 2020 Jean Snead "Granny" Chocklett, 93, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord and joined family and friends in Heaven on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, the last of eight children of the late Ernest and Susie Snead. Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband of over 50 years, Earl Chocklett; grandson, Michael 'Charlie" Brown; two brothers, Buck and Tommy Snead; and five sisters, Nellie Altice, Hazel Hammock, Mary Conner, Ebbie Carr, and Zelma Guthrie. Granny loved cooking and baking for family and friends. She was one of the oldest members of Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church. Granny is survived by her two daughters, Gail Lester, (Gary) and Kathy Daniel (Gary); granddaughters, Missy Montaigne (Gerald), Mackenzie Brewer (Brandon), and Kalyn Brewer (David); two great-grandchildren, Elijah Brewer and Lilly Jean Smith; and numerous other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Skip Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
