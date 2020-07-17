Church, Philip Kent

June 5, 2020 Philip Kent Church, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery on Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel and the family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. before the service.
