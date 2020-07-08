July 6, 2020 Joyce Akers Clark, 86, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1933, daughter of the late Buford and Dorothy Akers. Joyce was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Clark; brothers, Buford Aker, Jr., Rudolph Akers, and Richard Akers; sisters, Peggy Bryant, Linda Weaver and Dot Vass; and grandson, Drew Overstreet. She loved raising roses and camping with the grandkids. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debra Simpson (Charles); grandson, William Wall (Kara); granddaughters, Elizabeth Overstreet (Scott) and Mary Wall; great-grandkids, Jacob Wall, Hannah Wall, Sam Wall, Madilyn Overstreet and Robbie Overstreet; sister, Pee-Wee Grubb; brother, Joel Akers (Shirley); a very close friend of over 30 years, B.J. Burgess; and her canine friend, Tuffy. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Rodger Hogan officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family requests that everyone wear masks and practice the guidelines due to the COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com "She fought the good fight."

