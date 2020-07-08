July 6, 2020 William R. Clark, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday evening, July 6, 2020. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Lacene J. Clark; two sons and a daughter, Ken Clark (Charlotte), Connie Clark, and Paul Clark (Ann); three grandchildren, Christina Treatt (Scott), Maurice Strausbaugh, and Michael Strausbaugh; and a number of great-grandchildren. Mr. Clark was a retired Director of Materials for Norfolk & Western Railway with 42 years of service. He was a devoted churchgoer and a longtime member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Mr. Clark was an avid golfer and longtime member of Blue Hills Golf Club. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Crystal from Good Samaritan Hospice for her extraordinary service. Funeral services will be private, but online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
