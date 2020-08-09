Clevenger, Kenneth

October 1, 1928 July 27, 2020 Kenneth Edwin Clevenger, age 91, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born in Red Jacket, W.Va., in 1928, to Melvin and Ethel Clevenger, attended Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1948 and received his teaching certification from Radford University. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Irene Clevenger, who held his hand to the very end; his children, Jeffery Clevenger, Diane Clevenger, Kevin Clevenger and his wife, Jennifer, and Amy Clevenger; as well as his grandchildren, Cheyenne, Katie and Eris. He had an indomitable zest for life and lived every day with a sense of community and fairness to all. He was sometimes described as "hardheaded", but more often as the "most unselfish person I've met". Though he achieved many things in life, his biggest accomplishment was instilling the desire to do better and be better in everyone he met. Never one to allow grief to triumph and always quick with a mischievous smile, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date, when hugs and memories can be shared safely. A lifelong blood donor to the American Red Cross, if you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may make a gift to the American Red Cross and if you can, visit your local blood donation center and donate a pint in his honor.
