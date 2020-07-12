August 29, 1952 May 28, 2020 Barbara Lee Coffey, of Buchanan and Nelson County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Everett L. Coffey; mother, Janice Mundy Coffey; and her brother, Clifton Coffey. She was a highly regarded piano technician and tuner, repairing and tuning pianos in Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including pianos for Virginia Tech, Bluefield College, Radford University and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Barbara earned a BA from Hollins University in 2009. As a gifted pianist and accordionist who played a clutch of other instruments including violin, Barbara's musicianship graced several area bands, including Second Wynde and Jig or Not. She loved taking her camper to festivals and jamming with other appreciative musicians. She cherished the camaraderie of friends and brought her love of music to many jams. Barbara is survived by a symphony of relatives and friends. It is difficult to reflect all of her spirit: her energy and determination in every project; her love of nature and passion for conservation; her inherent love of travel and new adventures. Barbara's passing leaves a hole in our hearts and lives. A memorial service is being planned.
Coffey, Barbara Lee
