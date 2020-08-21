Coleman, Dawne Webb

October 21, 1953 August 19, 2020 Dawne Webb Coleman, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Coleman; parents, Noten Jefferson and Rachel Moon Webb; and a brother, Keith Webb. Dawne was a registered nurse at Carilion Clinic for over 20 years. She loved training, showing, and especially dancing with her Irish setters, much like she did as a young woman with her husband. Dawne loved her daughters and two grandchildren more than life! She loved caring for plants and had a huge collection. She was very crafty and enjoyed expressing her artistic abilities. Surviving are her daughters, Paige Coleman and Whitney Coleman and partner, Johnny Goodwin; grandchildren, Ainsley and Ellis Goodwin; sister, Sandra (Tom) Bost; brother, Barry (Shirley) Webb; sister-in-law, Carol (Cc) Webb; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Dale Forbes. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dawne's name to St. Francis Service Dogs, 8232 Enon Dr., Roanoke, VA 24019, or American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.