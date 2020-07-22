COLLINS, Jeri Lillian Reynolds

April 19, 1946 - July 19, 2020 Jeri Lillian Reynolds Collins, 74, of Hardy, Virginia, died on Saturday, July 19, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on April 19, 1946. Jeri graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in 1964 and attended National Business and Virginia Western Community Colleges. She retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia with over 30 years of service – Virginia State Police (1968 to 1985) and the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired (1985 to 2002). After retiring, Jeri worked part time for Lowe's and Skyline Cleaners. Surviving is her beloved husband, Donald B. Collins Sr. of Hardy, Virginia. They were married on August 7, 1975. She is also survived by her son, Danny Lynn Rhodes Jr.; a stepbrother, Urcil Dewaine Wagner; stepson, Lynn Bruce Collins Jr.; and stepdaughter, Paula Ann Collins Drahelm. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, Urcil Earl Wagner and Dorothy Snapp Reynolds, and a sister, Carol Reynolds White. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their care. At Jeri's request, there will be no viewing or flowers. An informal graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Fair View Cemetery with Pastor J.R. Shelor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faith Wesleyan Church, 4431 Alleghany Drive, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
