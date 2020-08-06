Collins, Tammy Faye

July 20, 2020 Tammy Faye Collins, 58, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence. A native of Virginia she was the wife of the late, David Collins, and the daughter of Douglas Weeks and Marcella Ann Cox Weeks, both deceased. Tammy loved her job as a caregiver. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, but above all else loved her ten grandchildren. She is survived by her best friend and loving companion, William "Todd" Arthur; three daughters, Sabrina Dodd (Garrett), Crystal Zimmerman (Brad), and Tiffany Stewart (Justin); ten grandchildren, Katelynn, Taylor, Mikka, Tyler, Silas, Christian, Carmella, Jason, Payton, and Presleigh; her brother, Dougie Weeks; her sister, Susie Weeks; and numerous loving extended family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gaye Graham and Debbie Shilling. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
11:00AM
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
