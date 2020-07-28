COOK, John Ernest

July 26, 2020 John Ernest Cook, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia "Patsy" Griffin Cook; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Cook Selig and Michael J. Selig of Little Rock, Ark., and Meredith C. Anderson and Eric Anderson of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughters, Marin Elizabeth Selig and Peyton Helene Anderson; and grandson, John Griffin Selig. Also surviving are his brother, William "Bill" Cook of Vinton; sister and brother-in-law, Martha C. and Kenneth Gray of Vinton; sister-in-law, Anne Cook of Daleville; sister-in-law and husband, Ann and David Vecellio of Salem; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest G. Cook and Elizabeth S. Cook; sister, Tina C. Woods; and brothers, Charles C. Cook and David L. Cook. He retired from The Roanoke Times where he was Director of Photography and earlier, he was a staff photographer. His photographs appeared in The Roanoke Times and other Virginia newspapers and many major United States and foreign publications. His photographs consistently received awards in local, state, and national competitions. John also enjoyed several years with Berglund Automotive in Roanoke. The News Photographers Association had honored him with the Miley Award, its highest award for consistent excellent contributions to the advancement of news photography. He was an avid do-it-yourself person, able to repair or build most things around the house. His favorite places were his homes in Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake and especially spending wintertime on beautiful Hutchinson Island in Florida. A private graveside service will be held at St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, John's wish was for memorials to be made to the Historic Maintenance Fund for St. Andrew's Building Fund, 631 North Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
