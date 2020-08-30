COOLEY, Jeannette Steele

December 19, 1917 August 27, 2020 Jeannette Steele Cooley of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1917 to the late Verne D. Steele and Ruth Baumbauer Steele in Lansing, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Chester C. Cooley, former Executive Director of the United Way of the Roanoke Valley; by her sons, David C. Cooley and Richard Michael Cooley; and by brothers, Verne D. Jr., Robert A., Richard C. and John O. Steele. Surviving are her children, Lenora Cooley Scott of Goodview, Va., James A. and Bonnie Cooley of Fort Pierce, Va., and John D. and Mary Cooley of Frederick, Md.; and daughters-in-law, Faye S. Cooley of Roanoke, Va., and Susan Cooley of McGaheysville, Va. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was a long-time member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, a former Red Cross Volunteer and she volunteered at Carilion Community Hospital for 35 years where she was twice President of the Volunteer Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Roanoke Woman's Club and the Thursday Morning Music Club. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, the Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center, Roanoke, Va., or Good Samaritan Hospice, Roanoke Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
